Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. 5,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,122. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.