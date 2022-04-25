Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.67. 10,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

