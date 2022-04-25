Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 792,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

