Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $17,568.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.90 or 0.07313158 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042413 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

