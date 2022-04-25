Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

