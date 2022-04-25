Safe Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $38.05 or 0.00097513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $792.84 million and $797,762.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

