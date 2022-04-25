Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.25 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

RUSMF stock remained flat at $$28.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

