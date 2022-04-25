Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.93 million and $745,542.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

