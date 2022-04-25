Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,175.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,005.05 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $937.35 and its 200-day moving average is $984.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

