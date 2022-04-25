Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $143.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

