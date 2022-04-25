Royal Bank of Canada Increases L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €282.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.38.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $75.72 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

