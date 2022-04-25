Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $105.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.