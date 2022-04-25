Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Up 4.8%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.07. 23,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 802,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,390,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

