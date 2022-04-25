Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.08.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$73.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$69.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.57. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The firm has a market cap of C$37.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

