Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

