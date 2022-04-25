ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $538,664.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ROCKI has a total market cap of $848,487.69 and approximately $538,664.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.23 or 0.07312624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

