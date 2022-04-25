RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.77. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 111,135 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $17,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,736,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

