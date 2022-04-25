RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $157.94 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

