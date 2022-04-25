RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 224,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

