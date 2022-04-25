RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $209.61. 193,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.75 and its 200-day moving average is $215.19. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $401.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

