RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.20. 78,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,682. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

