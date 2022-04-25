RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after buying an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,318. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

