RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.24. 56,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.62. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

