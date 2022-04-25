Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $36,517.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067499 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

