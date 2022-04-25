Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of RTNTF opened at $85.12 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $106.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

