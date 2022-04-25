Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,700 ($87.17) to GBX 6,500 ($84.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,849.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,256.15. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The firm has a market cap of £91.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

