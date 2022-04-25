RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $53.41 million and $867,265.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.27 or 0.07347909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

