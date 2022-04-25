Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.50

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$45.50 and last traded at C$45.50, with a volume of 24636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.71 million and a P/E ratio of 260.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 741.57%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

