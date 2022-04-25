Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $70.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

RVLV traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,944. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $3,496,602.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 817.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

