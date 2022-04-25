Reviewing BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Software and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 BlackLine 0 2 4 0 2.67

American Software currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.20%. BlackLine has a consensus target price of $109.71, indicating a potential upside of 67.17%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than BlackLine.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 10.09% 9.77% 6.88% BlackLine -27.05% -7.63% -1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Software and BlackLine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $111.41 million 5.53 $8.09 million $0.37 49.59 BlackLine $425.71 million 9.13 -$100.08 million ($1.97) -33.31

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Software has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Software beats BlackLine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, chemical and process manufacturing, and life sciences industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type thereby ensuring both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

