renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $394,096.07

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $394,096.07 and $9.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.13 or 0.07310168 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.