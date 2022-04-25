Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.23 ($37.88).

EPA:RNO opened at €23.21 ($24.96) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

