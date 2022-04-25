Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.