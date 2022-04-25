Redd Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,215.48 or 0.99880986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

