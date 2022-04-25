Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2022 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $232.00.

4/8/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $229.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – United Parcel Service had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

3/31/2022 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $272.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.93. 239,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

