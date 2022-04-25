Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.90

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 1163064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 193.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Realogy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.