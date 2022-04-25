Raymond James Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$44.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

