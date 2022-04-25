Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,148.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $671,952.46 and approximately $24,148.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,198.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.26 or 0.07481011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00259700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.10 or 0.00778896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00643949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00084552 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00405563 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,267,872 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.