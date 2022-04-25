RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 1,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,942 shares of company stock valued at $309,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

