Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 37698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

