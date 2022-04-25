Raiden Network Token Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $7.84 million and $918,879.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011229 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00229931 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

