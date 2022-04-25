Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $278,727.35 and approximately $48,313.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.87 or 0.07330604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

