RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.93

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 88 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

