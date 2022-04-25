QuickSwap Tops One Day Volume of $7.72 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $53.88 million and $7.72 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $164.73 or 0.00425115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.27 or 0.07347909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

