Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 5.8%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 4,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 179,372 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.
Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
