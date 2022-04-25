Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $45,432.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,198.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.26 or 0.07481011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00259700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.10 or 0.00778896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00643949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00084552 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00405563 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,191,132 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

