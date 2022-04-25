PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $146.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.33 or 1.00032430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.