PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 83,748 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 298,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

