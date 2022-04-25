Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $397,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

