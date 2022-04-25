Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.20 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $4,432.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,889,530 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.